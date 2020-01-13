Previous
Next
The Two Popes by peadar
288 / 365

The Two Popes

After watching the much-acclaimed film a few weeks ago, I wanted to read a little more about Pope Francis. So, I ordered one of his Apostolic Letters, Aperuit Illis, which institutes "The Sunday of the Word of God". Here it is...
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Peter H

ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Fr1da
Interesting toning and focus.
January 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise