The Two Popes
After watching the much-acclaimed film a few weeks ago, I wanted to read a little more about Pope Francis. So, I ordered one of his Apostolic Letters, Aperuit Illis, which institutes "The Sunday of the Word of God". Here it is...
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
1479
photos
117
followers
76
following
Tags
church
,
letter
,
francis
,
pope
,
apostolic
Fr1da
Interesting toning and focus.
January 13th, 2020
