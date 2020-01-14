Previous
Next
Leafy by peadar
289 / 365

Leafy

Here we go again, long working day, volunteer shift tonight, no photography. This is a plant in my hotel room, haha!

Many thanks for all of your recent comments and support; I'm determined to take and post a shot every day for this year, right up to 31 March, so not that long to go now...
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Peter H

ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
79% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise