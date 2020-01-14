Sign up
Leafy
Here we go again, long working day, volunteer shift tonight, no photography. This is a plant in my hotel room, haha!
Many thanks for all of your recent comments and support; I'm determined to take and post a shot every day for this year, right up to 31 March, so not that long to go now...
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
1480
photos
117
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2019-20
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
14th January 2020 9:16pm
Tags
plant
,
leaf
,
macro
