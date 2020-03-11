Sign up
Moody evening...
A long day of Covid-19 Resilience planning and preparations. On driving back to my hotel for the night, this rather moody view caught my eye. This is Calderdale, West Yorkshire.
Many thanks for all of your recent comments, all very much appreciated.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2020 (February) Well, I'm on the home straight now, only another 6 weeks or so and I will have finished a complete year of taking and...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 2019-20
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
11th March 2020 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
valley
,
yorkshire
,
calder
,
calderdale
,
sowerby
,
norland
Penelope Ann
Love the patchwork fields
March 11th, 2020
