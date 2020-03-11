Previous
Moody evening... by peadar
Moody evening...

A long day of Covid-19 Resilience planning and preparations. On driving back to my hotel for the night, this rather moody view caught my eye. This is Calderdale, West Yorkshire.

Many thanks for all of your recent comments, all very much appreciated.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Peter H

ace
@peadar
Penelope Ann
Love the patchwork fields
March 11th, 2020  
