Wilf the Gardening Gnome

Yes, I know gnomes are a controversial subject - people either love them or hate them. I don't like creepy ones but this one was cute (AND it was a gardener!). We visited Penrose Water Gardens at Shortlanesend just outside Truro, Cornwall, yesterday. No charge for entry to the waterlily gardens but donations encouraged. We were very taken with an imaginative activity for children which involves finding a whole host of little gnome characters in their Woodland Walk. I loved this cheery little Wilf with his barrow full of delicious veggies and the little ladybird hitching a lift on his hat. We can highly recommend The Cornish Barista cafe there too - fabulous coffee, soup and home made duck pate.