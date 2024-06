Arum and tiny insect

After a trip into town today, we went to Victoria Gardens on the walk home and sat on a bench in the sunshine. Pollen-in-the-Park cafe has been refurbished and extended to make a lovely little haven. It can also serve your drinks in reusable white enamel mugs, to be returned to the cafe afterwards. We treated ourselves to decaff lattes and a slice of coffee and pecan cake to share (absolutely delicious). Then we strolled through the gardens before returning home.