Pink hydrangea

One of the fascinating things about having a 'new' garden' is seeing what grows in your first season. This is one of what I think is one of a pair of smallish hydrangea bushes, growing so tightly together that it's difficult to trace them both to their bases.



It's also complicated by the fact that both are intertwined with honeysuckle, japanese honeysuckle and brambles.



But there are two different coloured flowers and this is the pink one which starts off with a cream centre and then darkens to all pink. The other starts lilac with a cream centre and then darkens to blue.



I did prune them to shape this spring when they came into growth and it's pleasing to see so many flowers and buds on the bushes.



We had a towering 8ft mophead against a granite barn in our last garden so these smaller varieties are delightful. I hope to take cuttings of them for the future when we demolish our existing 1970s bungalow and build a passive house designed to our specifications. That will be exciting!