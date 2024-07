Preseli Bluestone moongazing hare

I'm a member of the Unofficial Womens' Institute group on Facebook and their UWI Photographs for Fun challenge yesterday was 'tiny'.



So this is my tiny Preseli Bluestone moongazing hare with mug for scale. Preseli Bluestone is a form of spotted dolerite found in the Preseli Hills of West Wales. Bluestones are believed to have been dragged from Preseli to form the inner stone circle at Stonehenge.