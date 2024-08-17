West of England Steam Engine Society Rally Stithians Aug 2024

Only a few glimmers of sunshine on a grey heavily overcast day which made photography very disappointing. I'd never seen so many steam traction engines from huge to tiny all in one place! When the announcer invited them all to sound their horns/whistles/hooters on the count of three as a finale to their parade, the noise was deafening. (On a considerate note, he advised anyone with hearing aids to turn them off or remove them beforehand ...). We got home absolutely reeking of smoke and covered in soot but it was a fun experience :-)