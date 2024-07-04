Ventiford Basin, Stover Canal, Devon

Visiting friends at the beginning of June, we walked along part of the route of the old Stover canal (it's now a cycle path) It was built in 1790!!



The Haytor Granite Railway carried granite from Dartmoor for onward shipping by canal to the docks at Teignmouth. Then it was shipped out for building purposes.



Granite is an excellent hard stone used for many buildings in London and the Haytor Granite Railway and the Stover Canal were an important part of the local economy.