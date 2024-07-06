Sea Pool at Perranporth, Cornwall UK

Right up-to-date with this one! We went to Perranporth yesterday with our daughter so she could have a swim. There was a very strong and gusty onshore wind and the breakers, as you can see from the image, were white horses driving onto the beach. Fortunately, Perranporth has a lovely rock carved sea pool and, since the tide was right out, it was easy to get to. The wind wasn't particularly cold but it was strong and beach-goers were struggling with bivouac tents and windbreaks all over the beach. We stayed a couple of hours then adjourned to a bistro to revive ourselves with toasted club sandwiches for us, baked jacket potato with tuna and cheese for our daughter and some hot drinks. Sometimes you have to be hardy to go to the beach in Cornwall!!!