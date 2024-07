Bedraggled Daisies

Well, it started raining at 2pm and it didn't stop until 10.30pm. We had visitors this morning so I didn't get much chance to get my camera out. So at dinnertime, I opened the front door and snapped a quick photo of these rather bedraggled Shasta Daisies. Yesterday they were standing tall and proud, heads held high. Today they were flattened by the downpours and looking very sorry for themselves. Hopefully they'll perk up again when the weather improves *fingers crossed*