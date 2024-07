Small Tortoiseshell butterfly

We got loads of bees, butterflies, hoverflies and other insects on the buddleias and hebes in our garden on Scilly. Also Hummingbird Hawk Moths but it was often a fruitless task chasing them around to try and get a decent image. This small tortoiseshell butterfly was very engaging and helpful, sitting on the hebe flower while I took its photo. That row of brilliant blue dots along the edges of its wings came out really well in this image. Archive from August 2008.