Four hydrangeas by pebblegeek
7 / 365

Four hydrangeas

The variation in colours shown in these four blooms of differing ages is quite amazing. Pink, blue, lilac and purple all on different hydrangea heads! I'm sure there must be two different bushes in here somewhere ...
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Lois Ann

@pebblegeek
We were fortunate and privileged to live (and work!) on the Isles of Scilly (Cornwall, UK) for over forty years. In 2023 retirement beckoned and...
1% complete

Photo Details

