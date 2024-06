Sun Pillar on Scilly

An archive photo from June 2018 taken from the beach in front of our previous house on St Marys, Isles of Scilly. The islands are fabulously photogenic and I have thirty years of photos taken by various cameras over our time living there. Do I miss it? Yes, I miss the natural beauty and nature, as well as our friends. But retirement in Cornwall is lovely too and the county has so much beauty of its own. I just need to get out and take some photos!