The stunning Glory Lily - Gloriosa rothschildiana

We moved house last October and I had to leave 95% of my plant collection behind as well as two large greenhouses. I confess that I stood in the bigger greenhouse two days before we left and bawled my eyes out for ten minutes, knowing that my beloved plants would be in someone else's hands. As an added complication, we moved from the Isles of Scilly, 28 miles off Land's End in Cornwall, so moving involved three 7 x 7 x 7ft metal containers, a sea voyage and then lorries to our new home. It was QUITE a challenge!



This travelled as a finger-sized beige tuber in a plastic bag ful of vermiculite so I was thrilled when it started growing again this year having been potted up in spring. I'm particularly fond of this plant because I actually grew it from seed, so many years ago that I can't remember what year. I selected the best plant out of the six I managed to germinate.



It's Gloriosa rothschildiana, the Glory Lily, and all parts are poisonous so I always handle it with care. But those stunning scarlet and gold spidery flowers are worth it. Maybe if I do some judicious pollen dusting with a sable paintbrush, I might be able to persuade it to set seed....