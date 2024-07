Pink Hollyhock, Tessier Gardens, Babbacombe, Devon, UK

We stayed the weekend with friends in Devon and they took us to the small but perfectly formed Tessier Gardens in Babbacombe. It was very peaceful, plenty of delicious shade on a hot sunny day, and full of beautiful flowers like these delicate pink hollyhocks. Sadly the famous Cliff Railway was closed for the afternoon due to a technical fault which was very disappointing :-(