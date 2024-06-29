Previous
Next
View from hotel room in Birmingham, UK by pebblegeek
11 / 365

View from hotel room in Birmingham, UK

We stayed a night in the Plough and Harrow hotel on the Hagley Road in Birmingham. This was the view from the hotel window. Hard to believe that one of the main arterial roads for the city runs along the left side of this image.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Lois Ann

@pebblegeek
We were fortunate and privileged to live (and work!) on the Isles of Scilly (Cornwall, UK) for over forty years. In 2023 retirement beckoned and...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise