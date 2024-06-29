Sign up
View from hotel room in Birmingham, UK
We stayed a night in the Plough and Harrow hotel on the Hagley Road in Birmingham. This was the view from the hotel window. Hard to believe that one of the main arterial roads for the city runs along the left side of this image.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Lois Ann
@pebblegeek
We were fortunate and privileged to live (and work!) on the Isles of Scilly (Cornwall, UK) for over forty years. In 2023 retirement beckoned and...
365
DMC-TZ70
29th June 2024 9:34am
green
birmingham
garden
uk
redbrick
plough and harrow hotel
