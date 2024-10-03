Sign up
Previous
Next
209 / 365
Sunny San Clemente
One thing I love about our area is we have bike paths everywhere. I never want to take them for granted.
My knees have been bad lately. I hope to lose some weight and strengthen my legs and get back to a healthier time in my life. This photo was taken in 2015.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
2
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
444
photos
141
followers
370
following
58% complete
View this month »
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
209
210
104
211
126
212
213
214
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 5c
Taken
5th March 2015 11:59am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of you and a great idea to get your knees back in shape :-)
October 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
You look great, lovely blue sky and colourful flowers too…
October 7th, 2024
