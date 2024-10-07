Previous
3 Gourds by peekysweets
213 / 365

3 Gourds

When I visit my Father-in-law, I often try to get a good photo of these gourds. Today I especially liked the lighting for this still life.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
They are so lovely and beautifully captured, beautiful light and shadow.
October 7th, 2024  
Very cute
October 7th, 2024  
