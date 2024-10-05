Previous
New Beginnings by peekysweets
209 / 365

New Beginnings

This tree planted itself on my small 10 x 10 foot patio. I love the new leaves, they are fuzzy. We have a huge eucalyptus tree in our front yard, and somehow some seeds fell in a pot and we've had a mini tree for years.
5th October 2024

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

