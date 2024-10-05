Sign up
209 / 365
New Beginnings
This tree planted itself on my small 10 x 10 foot patio. I love the new leaves, they are fuzzy. We have a huge eucalyptus tree in our front yard, and somehow some seeds fell in a pot and we've had a mini tree for years.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
0
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th October 2024 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
