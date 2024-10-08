Previous
Zebra Succulent in an Owl Flowerpot by peekysweets
214 / 365

Zebra Succulent in an Owl Flowerpot

My hobbies are making these little plants, and flower arrangements. Today I made this for my husband's best friend whose father is sick. This week we hope to visit the father and play some music for him to spread some love.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Krista Mae

Very cute
October 7th, 2024  
So cute!
October 7th, 2024  
Very lovely
October 7th, 2024  
