104 / 365
104 / 365
Picture Perfect
Had to take a quick shot of these succulents before the local squirrels munch on them. So far so good.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
2
1
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
444
photos
141
followers
370
following
28% complete
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
209
210
104
211
126
212
213
214
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Photos to share
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th October 2024 2:34pm
Diana
ace
I agree, beautiful still life and colours.
October 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very lovely
October 7th, 2024
