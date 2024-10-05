Previous
Picture Perfect by peekysweets
104 / 365

Picture Perfect

Had to take a quick shot of these succulents before the local squirrels munch on them. So far so good.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I agree, beautiful still life and colours.
October 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very lovely
October 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise