9 / 365
Repurposed Rags
This was an interesting chandelier made out of colorful rags. I don't know if it was made out of recycled materials, but I would like to think so.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Album
Just for fun
Taken
22nd July 2021 1:27pm
Tags
art
