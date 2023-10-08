Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
8 / 365
Cup of Tea
I was attempting to be creative. I saw this teacup painted on glass. I took many shots to get the succulents to be seen through the teacup. This was the closest I could get.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
45
photos
35
followers
112
following
3% complete
View this month »
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
Latest from all albums
11
3
26
12
27
13
28
29
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Just for fun
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teacup
,
succulents
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close