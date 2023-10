Under the Plumeria Tree

We regularly meet our friends at a restaurant that has live music on Thursdays. My husband and this couple are in a Hawaiian band together. We all love everything about the Islands. Last time we were there we noticed a GiNoRmOuS Plumeria tree. Usually, we don't see it because it's at night, and around the back. This was taken at the end of September in Carona, CA. #MauiStrong