Previous
16 / 365
Too soon?
I usually don't like holiday music or decorations until AFTER Thanksgiving. However, I'm a sucker for anything that sparkles.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
1
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Just for fun
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th October 2023 1:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
holiday
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, Christmas is just around the corner :-)
October 22nd, 2023
