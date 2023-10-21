Sign up
17 / 365
Princess Peach
This is a photo of one of my best friend's rose bushes. This photo was taken in the summer months two years back.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Just for fun
Camera
iPhone 6s Plus
Taken
1st July 2021 7:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
peach
,
roses
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
October 22nd, 2023
