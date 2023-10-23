Previous
Pineapple Fun by peekysweets
18 / 365

Pineapple Fun

I love to give away potted succulents when they are at their finest. However, my husband won't let me give away this one because he knows how much I love it.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Those plants look very healthy. You must have a green thumb!
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise