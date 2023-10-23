Sign up
18 / 365
Pineapple Fun
I love to give away potted succulents when they are at their finest. However, my husband won't let me give away this one because he knows how much I love it.
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Tags
pineapple
ceramics
succulent
Kate
Those plants look very healthy. You must have a green thumb!
October 22nd, 2023
