Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
39 / 365
Unorthodox
The memorial I went to this weekend, was a little unorthodox and funny-since the woman who passed was goofy and didn't care what people thought of her.
I also felt like a naughty girl, as I tried to take good photographs during the service.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
117
photos
70
followers
181
following
10% complete
View this month »
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Latest from all albums
49
26
50
37
27
51
38
39
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Just for fun
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th November 2023 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close