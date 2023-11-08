Previous
Unorthodox by peekysweets
Unorthodox

The memorial I went to this weekend, was a little unorthodox and funny-since the woman who passed was goofy and didn't care what people thought of her.

I also felt like a naughty girl, as I tried to take good photographs during the service.
Krista Mae

