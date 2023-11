Photos are the best family treasures

My friend's mom recently passed. I was able to attend her memorial. I was very impressed with how well everything was done, and all the special touches the family included. There was a table of photos (copies, of course) that people could take home to remember this wonderful life. In addition, her daughters brought her library of books, and let the guests take home ones in her memory with a photo bookmark. Photos and memories are the best family Treasures.