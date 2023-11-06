Sign up
37 / 365
Mosaic Sparkle
The other day I got a purple, iridescent mosaic vase. When the sun hit it, it make my wall sparkle.
I only with the true orange and blue colors in my father-in-law painting would show too. Can't win them all.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Views
Album
Just for fun
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th November 2023 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Featured
New Faces
Flashback
Tags
reflection
sparkle
prism
mirror-image
