Yellow House on the Corner by peekysweets
42 / 365

Yellow House on the Corner

Today my friend was in town from WA. I saw this house on the corner on my way to visit her. I liked how bright the house paint was. I'm glad I stopped and rolled down the window for a shot.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great capture of these gorgeous colours, nicely composed too.
November 18th, 2023  
