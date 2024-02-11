Sign up
60 / 365
Never a dull moment...
My husband put all kinds of flashing lights on for a concert - head to toe! His friend invited him to a concert (which was not my husband's type of music.) As usual, Chris rose to the occasion! Haha!
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Rick
Interesting lighting. Fun capture.
February 12th, 2024
