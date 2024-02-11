Previous
Never a dull moment... by peekysweets
Never a dull moment...

My husband put all kinds of flashing lights on for a concert - head to toe! His friend invited him to a concert (which was not my husband's type of music.) As usual, Chris rose to the occasion! Haha!
Rick ace
Interesting lighting. Fun capture.
February 12th, 2024  
