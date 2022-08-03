Sign up
Boy Meets Cat
This was grandson's first encounter with Gracie. He tried to get her to play with all of her toys. She was more interested in napping at the time. She tolerated him very well.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
Paul J
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
7th May 2022 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
