Previous
Next
Adopting Gracie by pej76
2 / 365

Adopting Gracie

We adopted a cat back in May. The animal shelter took this photo on the day we brought Gracie home. My wife really wanted us to have another cat. I was lukewarm to the idea. Guess who the cat adopted.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Paul J

@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise