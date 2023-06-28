Previous
Smoke
Smoke

The haze you see is smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The air quality today is very unhealthy even for those of us who don’t have breathing issues. I’m glad today is not a golf day.
Paul J

March 28, 2023. Doing better with taking photos of the little things in life. While they may not be of great artistic value...
