Previous
Gracie’s Book by pej76
352 / 365

Gracie’s Book

Gracie wanted her own book as if to join us in some bedtime reading. I gave her a copy of Laura Hillenbrand’s “Unbroken”. Too bad she can’t read. It’s a good story.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
She posed really well. She’s a gorgeous girl.
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise