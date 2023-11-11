Previous
South Park GC by pej76
South Park GC

Looking out on the first fairway. It was a chilly day yesterday but we played anyway. South Park GC is a part of the Allegheny County Parks. It is well kept and was in good condition yesterday despite the dew on the greens early on. It is also a long course even from the senior tees. With the exception of the par 3s I had to use a fairway wood for the second shot on almost every hole. Despite that, I scored well with a 90 and won 13 bucks.

I doubt I will go there again though. It is a difficult 45 minute drive through the suburbs of Pittsburgh. I only went today because I’ve never played there before.
Corinne C ace
A beautiful place. Congratulations of your score!
November 11th, 2023  
