How Does This Thing Work?

A filler for the 12th of November. Me looking puzzled over operating the Cannon G-16. Taken by the son in law when we were in California. I wanted a regular camera with us while we were there visiting. I thought all the different features on the G-16 might come in handy. As it turned out I didn’t use it for anything but a point and shoot. The iPhone did just as well for most of my photos.