354 / 365
Supervisor
Gracie overseeing my work in the garden. I'm only getting mild approval from her which isn't too bad coming from a cat.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Paul J
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, Gracie, lovely kitty! I like her cute white feet!
November 13th, 2023
