Previous
Supervisor by pej76
354 / 365

Supervisor

Gracie overseeing my work in the garden. I'm only getting mild approval from her which isn't too bad coming from a cat.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, Gracie, lovely kitty! I like her cute white feet!
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise