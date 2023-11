A Nice Really Bad Day

A beautiful day today for golf at Shadow Lakes but a miserable day for me. Lost 7 balls and got all muddy when I slipped on the edge of the lake while retrieving my ball in the water. I also broke my ball retriever when I fell. Ended with a 104. My worst round of the year.



This is looking out to the first tee. The long slender cloud rising up from the horizon in the middle of the frame is from the cooling towers at the Shippingport nuclear power plant.