Previous
357 / 365
Moon Golf Club #1
The airplanes are very low passing over the first and 11th greens. On a calm day you can feel the wind from their passing overhead.
A better day today than yesterday. I shot a 92 but didn’t win anything. I was happy that I hit the ball so much better but my putting was not so good.
Our weather will be turning cold and rainy in days to come so this may be the last of the golf for the season.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
0
0
