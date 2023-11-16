Previous
One Way by pej76
One Way

Having a little trouble with coming up with something to photograph these days so I'm dipping into the archives for a post.

I took this back in 2014 when I was trying my hand at street photography. It's an alley way in Sewickley, Pa.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
