Previous
Photo 394
Kielbassa and Sauerkraut
Along with mashed potatoes this is our traditional New Year’s Day dinner. We normally would have a maple frosted pretzel for dessert but we are saving that for tomorrow when the family comes for dinner.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
2
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
1st January 2024 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yummy
January 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oooh sounds delicious! I have never heard of eating a sweet pretzel, only savoury, so that sounds intriguing too
January 2nd, 2024
