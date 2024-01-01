Previous
Kielbassa and Sauerkraut by pej76
Kielbassa and Sauerkraut

Along with mashed potatoes this is our traditional New Year’s Day dinner. We normally would have a maple frosted pretzel for dessert but we are saving that for tomorrow when the family comes for dinner.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Paul J

Christine Sztukowski ace
Yummy
January 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oooh sounds delicious! I have never heard of eating a sweet pretzel, only savoury, so that sounds intriguing too
January 2nd, 2024  
