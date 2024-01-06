Sign up
Goodbye Piano
The piano got moved to a new home at our daughter’s today. It was not as difficult of a move as I expected but the snow storm didn’t help at all. The roads got a bit tricky.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
