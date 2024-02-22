Sign up
Photo 440
Beach Girl
Another dip into the archives today. This is from our vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic back in 2015. It was a fun trip. I’d like to go back but it was a little too warm for the better half.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
22nd April 2015 6:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
negative
,
space
Casablanca
ace
Lovely minimalist shot.
February 22nd, 2024
