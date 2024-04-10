Previous
That Squirrel is Mine by pej76
Photo 482

That Squirrel is Mine

Actually, there was nothing in the tree. Gracie has this bizarre thing she does with charging at trees then posing like she’s going to climb it. She never does. Who knows why cats do what they do.

On another note: eye surgery scheduled for tomorrow, April 11th, at approximately 9 am at Pittsburgh at Mercy Hospital Eye Institute. Hoping and praying this is the end of the surgeries.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
