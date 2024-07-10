Previous
A Pile of Sticks by pej76
Photo 546

A Pile of Sticks

Just a silly stick photo. The grandson loves collecting sticks. He wanted to see a photo of all the sticks I picked up in our driveway after the big windstorm we had.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Paul J

@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Diana ace
I hope he picked them up after the photoshoot 😁
July 12th, 2024  
