Photo 546
A Pile of Sticks
Just a silly stick photo. The grandson loves collecting sticks. He wanted to see a photo of all the sticks I picked up in our driveway after the big windstorm we had.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
1
0
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
774
photos
22
followers
30
following
149% complete
View this month »
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
Latest from all albums
161
542
543
544
162
545
546
547
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
10th July 2024 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I hope he picked them up after the photoshoot 😁
July 12th, 2024
