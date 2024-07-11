Sign up
Photo 547
Traveling
Taken by our son in law. Grandson all excited to be flying again. This time they are off to Romania to visit SIL’s parents. Wish we could go also but at our age the 17 hour trip to get there would just be too much.
11th July 2024
Paul J
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
iPhone 12 Pro
11th July 2024 7:56pm
