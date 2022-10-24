Previous
Leafy Civic by pej76
29 / 365

Leafy Civic

The Civic had to sit outside this afternoon while the garage doors were installed. Our black maple did its best to cover it with leaves.
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Paul J

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great autumn scene
October 25th, 2022  
