29 / 365
Leafy Civic
The Civic had to sit outside this afternoon while the garage doors were installed. Our black maple did its best to cover it with leaves.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Paul J
ace
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
140
photos
11
followers
22
following
bkb in the city
Great autumn scene
October 25th, 2022
